Toddler hospitalized as city truck crashes into Sumter home

A two-year-old was taken to the hospital after a city of Sumter pickup crashed into her family’s house Monday morning.

Highway Patrol Trooper David Jones said the city-owned truck ran off the shoulder of the roadway and crashed through the home, striking the boy. Jones said the victim was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia and has serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. The driver was taken by ambulance to a Sumter hospital.

Jones said a multidisciplinary accident investigation team is trying to figure out why the truck left the road. “It’s difficult to say just what the causation is until they get finished with their investigation,” he told South Carolina Radio Network.

He said the road in front of the home is straight and is not located along a curve.