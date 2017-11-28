Courson, Quinns back in court Tuesday

Three Republican political figures will be back in a South Carolina courtroom Tuesday afternoon ahead of their upcoming corruption trials.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports a state judge is expected to schedule trial dates for political consultant Richard Quinn, his son State Rep. Rick Quinn, R-Lexington, and State Sen. John Courson, R-Richland. The hearings will begin at 2 p.m. in a Beaufort courtroom, according to the State Grand Jury’s clerk.

The older Quinn was indicted last month on criminal conspiracy and illegal lobbying charges. The younger Quinn is accused of not reporting how businesses he and his family own benefitted from actions that House Republicans took while he was majority leader. Courson is accused of laundering more than $160,000 in campaign cash for his personal use.

All three have denied violating the law, with the younger Quinn arguing his actions were legal and cleared by House ethics attorneys.

Courson and Rick Quinn have both been suspended from office until their legal issues are settled.