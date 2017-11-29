Clyburn asks ‘Who elected them?’ when Conyers compared to private sector sex harassment firings

South Carolina’s lone Democratic congressman — and third-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives– U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn is getting attention for a comment he made to NBC News in defense of embattled Michigan U.S. Rep. John Conyers.

Clyburn and fellow U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond were asked in a Capitol hallway about why Conyers is still in office after multiple accusations of sexual harassment and settlements. Both Richmond and Clyburn are members of the Congressional Black Caucus with Conyers.

“Other men in other industries have faced similar accusations and gotten out of the way, resigned, stepped down, far faster than he has, right?” an unidentified journalists asks in video uploaded to Twitter by NBC News producer Alex Moe.

CBC Chair Richmond asks for ex. of ppl leaving jobs faster than Conyers when face sexual harassment claims; Clyburn asks “who elected them?” pic.twitter.com/FGDNbvBUcg — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) November 29, 2017

After Richmond asked for an example, the journalist answered “Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose, Matt Lauer.”

“Who elected them?” Clyburn then answered while he and Richmond entered an elevator.

“So it’s different because he’s elected?” a second journalist then asked.

Neither Clyburn nor Richmond answered as the elevator door closed.

Clyburn last week told The New York Times people should not “jump to conclusions” about the accusations because they “could be made up” for all he knew. Following a backlash, he later posted on Twitter, “Sexual harassment is a very serious matter and cannot be tolerated. The allegations against Congressman John Conyers are very disturbing, and I am aware he has emphatically denied them. The House Ethics Committee should conduct a prompt, deliberate and thorough investigation.