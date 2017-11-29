South Carolina coalition wants environmental standards for cars to move forward

The Trump administration’s move to roll back federal vehicle emission standards has a coalition of South Carolina groups worried about the environment and public health.

Tameria Warren of Whitetail Environmental LLC, said she hopes that vehicle manufacturers will follow through even if the standards are rolled back. “Given all of these things they have seen over the years that hopefully they would be open to continue talks to make sure that the standards go forward.”

The Environmental Protection Agency this summer indicated it would review tougher emissions standards issued by the Obama administration. Among the standards were higher gas mileage requirements that included the nation’s cars and light trucks averaging 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025. Automakers have complained the requirement is too high and have asked the more sympathetic Republican administration to ease the rule.

The speakers from the various organizations gathered on the Statehouse lawn to urge Washington leaders to keep the standards in place.

Besides Warren, also participating in Tuesday’s event were Shakeila James of Moms Clean Air Force, Samuel Scheib of Columbia’s COMET public transit system, Ernie King of AAA Carolinas, and University of South Carolina Student Government Secretary of Environmental Affairs Jenna Allen.