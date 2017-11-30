Gaffney man sentenced for setting off homemade bombs at two car washes

A Gaffney man has been sentenced to five years in prison for using bombs to damage two Cherokee County car washes.

Federal prosecutors said 45-year-old Jeffrey Daily damaged the Chesnee Car Wash in October 2014 and the Oasis Car Wash in Gaffney nine months later. Investigators say they found a homemade explosive device in Daily’s truck about two weeks after the second attack. They also found parts and other items similar to those used in the bombs at Daily’s home.

Daily pleaded guilty earlier this year. He was sentenced to the minimum 60 months in federal prison, with an additional three years of supervised release. Investigators did not say why Daily damaged the car washes.

No one was hurt in the explosion, but investigators said the owner of Oasis said it caused more than $12,000 in uninsured damage to the business, according to WYFF-TV.

Gaffney Police said at the time of Daily’s arrest that surveillance video at Oasis showed the suspect lighting the fuse of a homemade bomb outside the car wash.