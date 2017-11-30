Officer-involved shooting at state park in McCormick County

Officials have confirmed an officer-involved shooting at a popular state park in McCormick County, although they have so far released few details on what happened.

The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office and State Law Enforcement Division confirmed the incident at Hickory Knob State Park early Thursday morning. The popular state golf resort is located on the shores of Strom Thurmond Reservoir roughly 8 miles west of McCormick and 40 miles northwest of Augusta, Georgia.

A State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) spokesman said the suspect is at a Greenwood hospital for non-life threatening injuries. WJBF-TV reports a park ranger fired the shots. A spokeswoman for the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, which maintains South Carolina’s state parks, referred questions to SLED.

SLED has since taken over the investigation, which is normal procedure whenever a shooting involves a law enforcement officer. However, the agency has not released any additional information, including what led to the shooting or whether the injured individual was armed.