Sumter police arrest two in deadly shooting of store owner

Sumter Police credit help from the public in the arrest of two men charged with the murder of a store owner.

17-year-old Sincere Dinkins and 19-year-old Lorenzo Hagood are charged with the murder of Vijaykumar Patel, 57, at his Savemart store on Manning Avenue Friday.

They were arrested Wednesday night and charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Police say they were both armed with handguns and wearing masks when they entered the store.

Two customers were in the store and were ordered to the ground when at least one of the suspects started firing, police said. The customers were not injured.

Patel died at the scene. He had owned the business for several years.

Dinkins and Hagood were identified as suspects based on Crimestoppers tips and other information detectives gathered in the case.

Sumter Police say Dinkins and Hagood have prior juvenile records that involved violent crimes. They are awaiting a bond hearing at Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.