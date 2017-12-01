Action plan for broadband coverage next in SC Promise Zone

Now that the facts and needs regarding high-speed internet coverage in several South Carolina counties have been released in a report, the next step is to put a plan into action.

Monday, members of Connected Nation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Federal Communications Commission, Connected Nation and community leaders released the report surveying the needs of the six-county Promise Zone in South Carolina.

“This team spent months completing a comprehensive community assessment to identify ways to improve access to broadband and other technologies,” said Jim Stritzinger, Director of Connect South Carolina, a local subsidiary of Connected Nation. “The Technology Action Plan we developed from that work is a blueprint for how to improve the quality of life for all and how to restart the economic engine of the Promise Zone.”

“Part of the purpose of this report is to shine a light on the region and its many issues,” said Eric Frederick, Vice President of Community Affairs for Connected Nation. “This is the most important piece.”

He said they compiled the report to bring communities and providers to the table to help solve the issues involving broadband coverage in the area.

“The next challenge is trying to get the different organizations on board to really take up the mantle of these recommendations and run with them,” he said. “It’s not an easy thing to do.”

“Working with broadband providers to help them better identify places that don’t have service, or are underserved by existing broadband networks there, working on affordability issues, making sure that everyone can have equal access,” Frederick said. “Taking the recommendations of the plan, working with local organizations there in the Promise Zone and its federal partners with the USDA and others, to really implement those recommendations so that we can start to improve technology in that region.”

“There really aren’t any provisions, policies, laws in place that force providers to expand their networks into more rural or underserved areas,” Frederick said, so it’s up to local communities and service providers to work on their own agreements. “The local level is where a lot of the work gets done.”

“If we can help raise the demand for those services, shine the light on those services and really bring everybody to the table, it starts that conversation where providers are more willing and able to expand into those underserved areas,” he said.

The Promise Zone includes Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties. The four Promise Zones are: Pine Ridge Indian Reservation of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, South Dakota; The South Carolina Lowcountry; the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma; Southeastern Kentucky Highlands.