Greenville businessman becomes fifth Republican to file for governor’s race

A businessman who owns a Greenville mortgage company could become the fifth candidate to seek the GOP nomination for governor next year.

Lima One Capital President John Warren has filed campaign paperwork with the South Carolina Ethics Commission. He has donated $50,000 of his own money to start, according to those filings. He has no previous political experience.

Warren becomes the fifth person to seek the Republican nomination for governor, joining incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill and former state Department of Health and Environmental Control director Catherine Templeton. Two Democratic candidates, State Rep. James Smith, D-Columbia and Lowcountry progressive activist Phil Noble, are also running.

His online bio states he joined Lima One in 2009 after serving served nearly four years in the Marines. That service includes two combat tours in the Middle East.

In a statement, Warren said: “We need to clean up Columbia and end the sickening culture of corruption that infects our state government. Political insiders and career politicians have handed the keys to our state over to the lobbyists and special interest groups and forgotten about the people I swore an oath to protect.”