Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley named among most influential people in the world

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley’s new job as United Nations Ambassador got her named to a list of the 50 most influential people in the world. Bloomberg Businessweek named Haley at the top of its inaugural Bloomberg 50 people who defined global business. Her name is first on the list.

Haley resigned her position as governor in 2016 to accept President Trump’s appointment as Ambassador to the United Nations.

In its description of her, the magazine said, “On Sept. 11, Haley pushed through a Security Council agreement to impose the toughest-ever sanctions on North Korea, limiting the country’s oil imports and banning its textile exports, which will deprive Pyongyang of what Haley estimated is 90 percent of its export revenue.”