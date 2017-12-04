Students collect Clemson House memories for book about the building

The historic Clemson House on its namesake school’s campus was brought down in a controlled implosion Sunday.

In its heyday, the former dormitory hosted celebrities such as Bob Hope, Groucho Marx, Burt Lancaster and others.

Those memories are being collected and put into a book by a group of students and history professor Alan Grubb. Grubb told South Carolina Radio Network that interest in the building spiked following the announcement it would be demolished.

“More than there has been in probably, certainly in the last 20 years when it has been largely ignored,” he said.

Grubb started the project last fall. The group took tours of the building and began reaching out to alumni and community members for their memories.

“The group who has been doing it is made up of students,” he said. “I direct it, but they have been doing the legwork.”

After its stint as an entertainment venue, Clemson House was slowly transitioned into a dormitory for students.

The building has been an ornament on the campus for more than 60 years and is an iconic symbol to many community members, alumni, faculty and students.