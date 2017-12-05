Author and panel of experts discuss Russian corruption in Columbia roundtable

Author of the book Red Notice, Bill Browder was joined by a panel of University of South Carolina experts Monday to talk about Russian corruption and human rights violations.

Browder told South Carolina Radio Network that Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlike former Soviet premiers. “Putin is different than Soviet-era leaders in that he is effectively a criminal,” he said. “Soviet era leaders were doing it for an ideology and Putin is purely doing it for money.”

Browder said he believes Putin is acting as he does just to please himself. “So in a certain way that makes him more dangerous and unpredictable because he is not acting in any kind of national interest for the Russian people, he is just purely acting in his own self-interest.”

Browder is an American-English financier who serves as the Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of the investment fund Hermitage Capital Management. The investment firm at one time was the largest foreign portfolio investor in Russia. After having business in the country for 10 years, Browder was refused entry to Russia in 2006 as a threat to national security; he has said it was because he exposed corruption.

A Russian lawyer and auditor Sergei Magnitsky, who had represented his company and conducted an investigation into massive tax fraud, died in prison in 2009. Browder said he then lobbied for Congress to pass the “Magnitsky Act”, a law to punish Russian human rights violators, which was signed into law in 2012 by President Barack Obama.

In 2013, Browder was tried in absentia in Russia for tax fraud, jointly in a posthumous prosecution of Magnitsky. He was convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison.

Interpol rejected Russian requests to arrest Browder, saying the case was political. In 2014, the European Parliament voted for sanctions against 30 Russians believed complicit in the Magnitsky case, this was the first time it had taken such action.

The discussion Monday was held at the W.W. Hootie Johnson Performance Hall in the Darla Moore School of Business on the campus of the University of South Carolina.