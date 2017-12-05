The Citadel’s board approves tuition and fees for 2018-19 academic year

The Citadel’s Board of Visitors approved tuition and fees for the 2018-19 academic year. The cost of attendance for members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets (SCCC) will increase by approximately 3.2 percent beginning in the fall. In a release Tuesday the school said that the increase will represent an annual increase of $765 up to $1,629 depending on the cadet’s category.

The Citadel’s fee structure for the SCCC is different from most colleges and universities because the cost of room and board, as well as multiple sets of military uniforms, are built into one, all-in rate. This is because cadets are required to live in the barracks all four years, to take all meals in the mess hall, and to wear uniforms at all times while on campus.

Laundry, dry-cleaning, books, and haircuts are also included in the cost of attendance. These costs do not include other fees set by the college, such as specific targeted fees or lab fees which vary according to the academic major or schedule of each cadet or student.

The charges for freshmen are higher because most uniforms are purchased freshman year.

All-In Cost for Cadets In-State Out-of-State Upper-Class $24,438 (+3.23%) $46,910 (+3.24%) Freshman $29,663 (+3.20%) $52,135 (+3.23%)

The tuition increases will be reflected in the invoices received by cadets and students in July.