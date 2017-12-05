More details released on what led Hickory Knob state park ranger to shoot man

A newly-released incident report provides more information on what led a South Carolina State Park ranger to shoot and injure a man last week.

According to documents made public Monday by the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism (PRT), a ranger shot 47-year-old Robert Stills after responding to reports that Stills was acting “disorderly” at Hickory Knob State Resort Park on November 30.

The incident report said Stills had been at the park office’s front desk early that morning when the clerk called for backup. The ranger responded and found Stills wearing only jean shorts while in the night clerk’s vehicle, according to the PRT report. The ranger said he told Stills to exit the vehicle and get on the ground, but “Mr. Stills refused, charged at (the park ranger) at (the ranger) shot Mr. Stills.”

Stills was taken to a Greenwood hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). SLED, which is now handling the case, said Stills has not been charged as the investigation continues. A spokesman said there is no dashboard camera or body camera footage of the incident.

The popular state golf resort is located on the shores of Strom Thurmond Reservoir roughly 8 miles west of McCormick and 40 miles northwest of Augusta, Georgia.

Stills is a resident of Batesburg who has a minor criminal record, including guilty pleas for assault and battery second degree in 2012 and failure to comply with police back in May. His year-long sentence was suspended to probation for the 2012 charge, while he received a $50 fine or 30 days in jail for the other charge.

The ranger has been placed on leave during the investigation, which is standard procedure for law enforcement shooting in South Carolina. There have been 46 shootings involving South Carolina law enforcement agencies this year, nearly reaching the 2015 record high of 48 officer-involved shootings. It is the first shooting in at least a decade involving a state park ranger.