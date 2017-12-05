SCE&G dedicates new solar park at Cayce headquarters

SCE&G dedicated a new solar park at the company headquarters in Cayce Tuesday. The 8-acre facility consists of 6,156 solar panels and will generate enough energy to power 350 homes a year.

“It is a valuable energy resource for our system,” said SCE&G incoming President and Chief Operating Officer Keller Kissam. “It’s going to be a major player in regards to generation for our company going forward.”

Last month when he issued the company’s apology to customers regarding the multi-billion dollar loss by the uncompleted V.C. Summer Nuclear reactors, Kissam said the utility was going to increase its investment in solar energy.

“We’ve still got to move forward,” he said. “Even though nuclear construction is not moving forward on the two additional units, to evaluate options that are available to us at this time, try to make the best decision for our customers moving forward to provide them with safe and reliable energy.”

While solar energy has its benefits, there’s still no way to store it. Kissam says the company is working to locate affordable technology.

“What is not needed for the grid — the electric grid — at that time could actually go into a batter and that batter be activated at night and it can be of benefit to the system,” he said.

Besides hydroelectric power, which the company already uses, Kissam says solar is the most logical renewable energy source the company can use. Too much infrastructure would be necessary to use natural gas because a pipeline would have to be built.

“Utilities have to have diversity in their energy sources,” he said. “They need a balanced portfolio.”

Kissam says the cost of solar components has gone down, making the expense of building solar parks more comparable to the output.

“Technology has caused these materials and components to come down in price, which make them more viable,” he said. “So it’s economics that drove it.”

SCE&G has about one-dozen solar parks in its service area, but this is the first one at the SCANA headquarters in Cayce. SCANA is the parent company of SCE&G.

SCE&G has met the solar goal set forth by the South Carolina Distributed Resource Program Act, or Act 236, by producing 42 megawatts solar power by 2020.