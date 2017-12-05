USC unveils historic markers honoring slaves who built school’s Horseshoe

The University of South Carolina said it will honor slaves who built the school’s historic Horsehoe section of campus with new markers describing their labor.

“It’s important to recognize the role of the enslaved workers because they played a literally foundational role in the building and early years of South Carolina College,” USC history professor and historic preservationist Dr. Bob Weyeneth said.

He said the two markers will “at long last, recognize their role.”

The University of South Carolina was originally known as South Carolina College at the time of its founding. The current Horsehoe was the entire campus during pre-Civil War years. Weyeneth said, as you stand on the steps of the McKissick Museum and look down the Horsehoe toward Sumter Street, every building you see was made by the hands of slaves.

“All the buildings along the sides of the Horseshoe date back to the South Carolina College,” he said. “That means that the buildings were constructed by enslaved workers. They were made of slave-made brick.”

The slaves also maintained the buildings and worked and lived in them. Those buildings which have two side-by-side front doors were built as duplexes to house faculty, who were allowed to keep their family slaves at their homes on campus.

“You’re looking at a remarkably intact landscape of slavery because everything there came about as a result of the hands and the labor of enslaved workers,” he said.

There were have been many other buildings such as slave quarters and exterior kitchens,. However, all except one of those quarters are now gone. The last remaining structure is behind the President’s house.

“It’s possibly unique among American colleges and university, it’s certainly remarkable that we have an extant kitchen house and slave quarters hiding in plain sight behind the President’s house in the President’s House garden,” Weyeneth said.

“Most institutions have difficult and controversial chapters of their history that they wish they didn’t exist,” he said. “We can’t sweep away history or erase it so the fact that the University is acknowledging the role of enslaved workers and the role of slavery at South Carolina College is hugely significant.”

Weyeneth said the markers are an important first step, but more needs to be done. He said he hopes the dedication of the historic markers “encourages more research and reflection.”

In spring 2011, Weyeneth and his graduate students compiled a comprehensive web site about South Carolina’s slave history, the most comprehensive, single source of information about slavery at USC. Click here for a link.