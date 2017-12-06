Clemson installs solar panels in parking lot near Memorial Stadium

Tailgaters at one Clemson University parking lot next football season will have some built-in shade and possibly access to electrical outlets.

The school is installing solar panel canopies at Lot R-3 near Memorial Stadium. The solar canopies will provide renewable power to the campus. It’s part of a partnership between the university and Duke Energy.

“We feel it has multiple benefits,” said Clemson Campus Utility Services Director Tony Putnam.

The solar array will provide one megawatt of electricity, enough to power about one-third of Memorial Stadium during the average weekday.

“We have here on the main campus our own electrical distribution grid,” Putnam said. “So we would put it directly on that grid for daytime energy.”

This is the third solar array installed on campus. Putnam said Clemson has been looking into installing solar canopies for the past five years and plans to place them in more lots once this prototype is active.

“We’ve been talking about newer energy ideas for quite some time,” he said.

Putnam said, because the school has low energy costs, there was a higher cost-to-output ratio for installing the panels. But Clemson leaders hope to make up the difference with football fans who are willing to pay more for the added convenience and amenities in that lot.

“There’ll be some willingness to pay because of the gameday parking to have higher revenue earnings too, so it can actually make it a cost-neutral or better project,” Putnam said. “They wouldn’t have to necessarily bring out their tailgate tents and other things because some of that would be built in.”

The canopy will be equipped with LED lighting for security and electric vehicle charging spaces. Faculty and student researchers will be able to study the solar canopy’s productivity and lifecycle data.

The project is tentatively planned for construction the summer of 2019 with a small demo site to be built in Summer of 2018.