SC Representative running for state Attorney General

A South Carolina legislator is challenging fellow Republican Alan Wilson for South Carolina Attorney General.

Representative Todd Atwater announced Wednesday he’s entering the race for attorney general. He said he thinks its the most important race in 2018.

“We have public corruption that’s out of control, we have gangs that are out of control, and we have drugs — drug dealers that are the same and I feel that the office of the attorney general is the office that I can best address each of those,” he said.

Atwater represents the state’s 87th District, which includes Lexington.

“I decided to get in because I didn’t think the current occupant, who has had two terms, had delivered on many of the efforts that he said he was going to take on,” Atwater said. “I have the experience and I have the skill sets to make sure we deliver on these things.”

Atwater said the people of South Carolina have lost trust in their elected officials.

“I think this office is the most effective in restoring their faith,” he said.

“Day one as attorney general I’m going to form a public corruption unit with a seasoned prosecutor and a seasoned investigator and we’re going to go and make sure it doesn’t happen anymore and we start to restore the faith of the people of South Carolina. They deserve better than they’re getting,” he said.

“Wherever the gang is, we’re coming to them,” Atwater said. “We’re going to root them out and shut them down. And we’re going to do the same to drug dealers and dope pushers. They’re going to be on the same notice. We’re going to come after them.”

Atwater said gang members need to be prosecuted more aggressively in South Carolina.

“It’s been overlooked. It happens everywhere. But when I’m attorney general, it can happen anywhere but here. That’s why we’re going to go after them.”

“That’s the pledge. We’re going to make a difference and we’re going to deliver,” he said. “I believe public office is a public trust and I think the people have lost that trust in our public officials and I want to regain it.”

Mark Koop with Wilson’s re-election campaign provided this statement:

“The Attorney General has always believed this office belongs to the people, and anyone is welcome to run for it. Alan Wilson is proud of his record upholding the rule of law and fighting to protect South Carolina families. He is proud of the high level of integrity with which the men and women in the Attorney General’s office have conducted themselves. Attorney General Wilson has a prolific record of defeating executive overreach in Washington, fighting for consumers, and protecting South Carolinians by combating issues plaguing our state like human trafficking and domestic violence.”