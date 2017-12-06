Sen. Graham co-sponsors bipartisan law to fight sexual harassment

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is co-sponsoring a bill that will give victims of sexual harassment a better voice in the workplace.

According to The State newspaper Graham joins with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to introduce the bill Wednesday in Washington.

The bill would overturn companies’ forced arbitration procedures in cases of sexual harassment claims. Arbitration keeps settlements secret and prevents claims from going to court.

The bill’s sponsors say such proceedings keep victims from getting the justice they deserve.

Graham is co-sponsoring the bill along with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York. Four Democratic and Republican U.S. representatives also are sponsoring the bill.