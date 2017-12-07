After booming spring, shrimp catch drops significantly in the fall

After starting out the 2017 year with what the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources called an above-average shrimp season, the fall catch “just dropped.”

“The first quarter was phenomenal,” said DNR Office of Fisheries Director Mel Bell. “It’s been kind of a bleak summer moving into fall.”

He said the magic formula is likely water temperature. In the early part of the year, the waters off the South Carolina coast were ideal for shrimp.

“We were harvesting big shrimp that were coming maybe all the way from Virginia, North Carolina,” Bell said. “And they got to South Carolina and the waters were warm enough for them, even through the whole winter and they just sort of hung out and we took advantage of that.”

Those winter-spring shrimp also fetched the best prices per pound, Bell said.

“The fall fishery is heavily dependent on the water temperatures cooling and the shrimp moving out into the legal trawl areas where the shrimpers would encounter them,” Bell said. “As the water temperatures cool off, that will trigger the shrimp to move and we would expect to see the shrimp that had been growing up the estuaries start to move out into those trawl zones. So we’re really hoping for a good bump in the landings and activity after this little cooldown.”

Bell said the DNR knows there are good numbers of shrimp in the creeks and estuaries, but for now, “they’re just content to stay put. We’re hoping the water cooling off this week causes the shrimp to move out a little bit.”

Bell said South Carolina’s shrimpers have to compete with foreign farm-raised shrimp, which accounts for about 90 percent of all shrimp consumed in the United States.

“When you’re in a market competing with 90 percent foreign imports at really low prices, high volume, it’s harder and harder for the guys to make a living off wild caught,” Bell said. “The prices that they may be charging at wholesale are not much different from the prices if you go back to the 70’s or 80’s. So they’re still getting the same per pound values, wholesale, perhaps that they were decades ago, but the cost of doing business for them now is not what it was in the 70’s or 80’s.”