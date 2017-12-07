One SC Fund awards $266,500 in flood and hurricane recovery grants

Another quarter-million has been set aside to help South Carolina residents whose homes were devastated by hurricanes.

The One SC Fund awarded $266,500 in flood and hurricane recovery grants in its latest round announced Wednesday.

Central Carolina Community Foundation Vice President for Community Involvement Erin Johnson said some residents are still trying to recover two years after floods caused by Hurricane Joaquin and over a year after Hurricane Matthew. “We still have many, many families who are living in homes that have affected by the floods,” she told South Carolina Radio Network. “Some of them are not safe.”

To date, the One SC Fund has awarded more than $3.4 million in grants to nonprofits which support flood recovery projects across the state, helping more than 1,580 families return home. In October 2016, the fund was expanded to provide relief and recovery assistance to those impacted by Hurricane Matthew.

Johnson said all the money donated to the fund goes to help in the recovery. “100 percent of the dollars that are raised go back into the community,” she said. “We do not take an overhead off of that.”

The latest round of grantees will provide volunteer labor and additional financial support for projects ranging from mold remediation to complete home rebuilds.

The fund was established by former Governor Nikki Haley in November 2015 after the thousand-year flood to help South Carolinians who are recovering from a disaster. The One SC Fund is administered by Central Carolina Community Foundation.