Owners of Anderson basketball academy indicted for visa fraud

A married couple which operates a high school basketball academy in Anderson have both been charged with making false statements to obtain visas.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 48-year-old Michael Rawson and 47-year-old Brenda Rawson were indicted last month on charges of fraud and misuse of visas, as well as conspiracy to defraud the United States. The Rawsons own 22ft Academy in Anderson, a prep school which recruits foreign-born basketball players with the promise they will get the attention of college and professional scouts.

Mr. Rawson is a citizen of the United Kingdom, while Mrs. Rawson is a citizen of the Netherlands. Several of the school’s players were recruited by college basketball teams since it moved to South Carolina in 2013. Former University of South Carolina forward Sedee Keita played for 22ft Academy after moving to the region from Philadelphia.

Prosecutors said the Rawsons lied on their applications for work visas and did the same for several foreign students who came to South Carolina. Among the accusations are that Mike forged the signature of a players’ parent and that Brenda told academy players to lie to investigators about their living conditions. The indictments also claim the Rawsons lied about a fake Netherlands address in their plans to obtain an L-1 visa, which requires a parent company in another country.

Anderson County sheriff’s investigators said living conditions at the school were abysmal and that students were housed in a renovated barn.