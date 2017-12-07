SC regulators had concerns about VC Summer expansion project before it was abandoned

State regulators were concerned about failed nuclear reactor project a few years before it was shut down.

According to The State newspaper the VC Summer nuclear expansion project was experiencing so much trouble and hurdles that it was possible that the project would not be finished in time to qualify for $2 billion in federal tax credits critical to help finance the construction. State regulators knew that in 2016.

The knowledge that the project was on a path of doom was in records released by state regulators this week. Proof that they knew the extent of the problems and when and what they were communicating with SCANA and state-owned Santee Cooper.

State lawmakers said that regulators should have conveyed that information to them.

If the nuclear expansion project in Fairfield County had been on schedule the federal credits could have been part of the financing in the construction of the reactors. Which now costs $27 a month to customers of SCANA.

In June 2016 state regulators told SCANA they were certain that one of the two reactors would not be completed by the 2020 deadline for the tax credits. And had reservations that the other reactor could be completed in time to be eligible for the credit.

SCANA stopped the project when Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy in March 2017 after realizing that completing the reactors was an insurmountable task.