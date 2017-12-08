Former Clemson lawmaker and ag education director passes away

The former director of Clemson University’s agricultural extension program, who later served six years in the South Carolina House of Representatives, passed away Wednesday.

Former State Rep. Byron “Bud” Webb, R-Clemson, was 83 years old, according to family.

Webb was director of the Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service, which works on agriculture research and education across the state. He retired from the position in 1996 and ran for the House later that year, serving three terms until 2002.

The longtime academic was a GOP backbencher and kept a low profile in the House. He did sponsor successful 1997 legislation which allowed wildlife officials to photograph illegally hunted animals for trial evidence, rather than using the carcass itself.

“He was the consummate gentleman,” former State Sen. Larry Martin, R-Pickens, said. “He voted not necessarily along the party line. He’d do what he thought his district wanted.”

Webb was born in the small town of Cross Anchor and graduated with a Master’s degree from Clemson in 1962. He later earned his doctorate from North Carolina State. He later returned to his undergraduate alma mater as an agricultural engineering professor. He eventually became department head and dean of the Cooperative Extension. In total, he spent 38 years in Clemson’s faculty.

State Rep. Gary Clary, R-Clemson, said his predecessor struggled with dyslexia and worked to help elementary school students who also have the learning disability. Webb donated $100,000 to help start the new Lakes and Bridges Charter School for chidren with dyslexia.

“He was a very humble man who had a very laid-back spirit, very kind,” Clary said.

Webb’s wife Sybil preceded him in death. He is survived by two sisters, a son and grandson.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Lawrence Chapel United Methodist Church, with burial to follow in Woodland Cemetery on the Clemson University campus.