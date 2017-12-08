University of South Carolina Cancer Genetics Lab director says new test will benefit many

South Carolina Radio Network

The University of South Carolina’s Cancer Genetics Lab director said a newly approved test for cancer gene profiling will allow treatment to reach more people.

Dr. Phillip Buckhaults told South Carolina Radio Network the test determines what’s causing a person’s tumor. “We can get a lot of information out of this to help the physicians and patients.”

Buckhaults said the new test will also aid in a doctor picking the correct therapy for a patient. “Kind of a useful step in the right direction toward making rational treatment decisions,” he said.

The approval also makes tumor-gene profiling available to far more cancer patients than the few who currently receive it.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the test, which can detect cancer-causing mutations in 324 genes. The Foundation One CDX test will allow doctors to discover what’s causing a person’s tumor. That, in turn, could help with treatment.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services proposed covering the test for patients in its care, which will make tumor-gene profiling available to far more. Additional information on the FDA approval can be found here.


