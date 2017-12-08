University of South Carolina economists predict continued growth for 2018

The South Carolina economy is expected to continue its growth into 2018.

Friday was the 37th annual University of South Carolina Economic Outlook Conference at the USC Alumni Center in Columbia.

“The South Carolina economy remains buoyant,” said USC Director of Research Dr. Doug Woodward. “This is going to be a historic year.”

“Although our current economic expansion is now in its ninth year, it’s important to remember that economic expansions don’t die of old age,” said research economist Dr. Joseph Von Nessen. “Market fundamentals are strong and the state’s economy is in a very good position as we head toward 2018.”

Von Nessen and Woodward said the state will continue its “slow and steady” economic growth.

Von Nessen said the single best indicator of economic performance – job creation – is expected to grow at 2.1 percent in 2018.

These market fundamentals include low unemployment, higher wage growth and stronger global demand.

“The labor market in South Carolina is more favorable to workers than at any time in the last eight years,” he said. “With the unemployment rate currently at 3.9 percent – the lowest level since the year 2000 – employers are having to provide stronger incentives, such as higher wages, to attract and retain the workers they need.”

The manufacturing and professional and business services sectors continued to be major drivers of South Carolina’s employment growth in 2017.

Von Nessen expects the size of the labor force to continue to grow in 2018 as job opportunities continue to increase, which implies that a minor decrease in the unemployment rate should be expected over the next year.

Specifically, the Darla Moore School of Business forecast indicates that the unemployment rate over the next 12 months will drop slightly to about 3.6 percent from its current rate of 3.9 percent. Total personal income is expected to grow at 4.3 percent in 2018, which would be an increase from its growth rate of 3.8 percent in 2017.

Despite a positive outlook for 2018, Von Nessen said addressing workforce challenges in South Carolina will be vital. “Workforce Challenges Facing South Carolina” was the title of the conference this year.

“Labor availability will be the bottleneck of economic growth in 2018,” Von Nessen said.

With labor availability’s critical importance, this year’s conference focused on addressing the ongoing workforce challenges from three perspectives.

Gov. Henry McMaster addressed state-level workforce plans being developed. Cheryl Stanton, executive director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, focused on how the department supports workforce training and connects individuals to businesses and job opportunities. Joan Robinson-Berry, vice president and general manager of Boeing South Carolina, presented Boeing as a case study of how one major South Carolina employer has addressed workforce challenges in 2017.

The state’s unemployment numbers seemed to recover quickly after thousands were laid off from the V.C. Summer nuclear reactor site when SCE&G and Santee Cooper announced this summer they were stopping the project.

“Many of those workers who were laid off were either able to move out of the state finding other opportunities, or being absorbed elsewhere within the labor market in South Carolina, so very pleasantly surprised that the Midlands was able to handle that and recover within just the span of a couple of months,” Von Nessen said.

“We were pleasantly surprised that the Midlands rebounded as well as it did and as quickly as it did, but that is a sign that this labor market really is as strong as we’ve been seeing and been seeing especially anecdotal evidence for what businesses have been telling us in terms of struggling to find workers,” he said.

VonNessen said the state economy also is now influenced by the global economy because of all the international manufacturing companies who use South Carolina workers.

“Because we’re so integrated into the global economy, particularly with respect to other states, South Carolina has become a global hotspot,” Von Nessen said. “So global factors matter.”