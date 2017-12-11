Clemson introduces the first STEAM education endorsement in the U.S.

South Carolina education officials have approved the Clemson University College of Education’s STEAM education endorsement program.

Science Education professor Cassie Quigley told South Carolina Radio Network the acronym stands for “Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.”

“What that means for Clemson is that we have been working with the Department of Education on an endorsement so that teachers can actually be trained to teach STEAM.”

The endorsement acts as a seal of approval for recipients of the new teaching certification, which trains educators to use approaches that incorporate each subject. This approval also opens the door for other South Carolina colleges and universities to pursue the development of similar endorsements, which could impact the state’s workforce needs.

Clemson’s STEAM education endorsement is the first of its kind in the country.

Quigley said that when teachers complete the coursework, they receive the endorsement. “There are a series of four courses that have now been approved by the Department of Education,” she said. “And when teachers finish those four courses, they receive an endorsement.”

