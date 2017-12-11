MUSC board approves new hospital

The Medical University of South Carolina has advanced a new 128-bed hospital project.

According to The Post and Courier, the school’s board of trustees agreed Friday to initial plans for building a new $325 million hospital. However, hospital leaders have not indicated where it will located.

The board’s approval is just the first step in the process. It allows MUSC to apply for a Certificate of Need from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Also at the meeting, the board approved a motion to seek approval from the State Fiscal Accountability Authority for a plot of land for the project, at a cost of $10 million.