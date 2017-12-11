President of SC Small Business Chamber of Commerce: tax reform plan not good for small businesses

The President and CEO of the South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce says the tax reform plan currently in negotiations between the U.S. House and Senate is not good for small businesses.

“It’s not a good deal for small businesses in this country,” Frank Knapp said, saying that C-corporations will get a 43 percent reduction in their tax rate.

“Any break for small businesses is going to be far less than that and have a lot of hoops that a small business has to jump through to get even those,” he says. “And then they’ll probably all go away in the next eight years.”

Knapp says the bill, which was designed to simplify the federal tax code, is not simplified for small businesses, “and that’s what we would like to have.”

“There’s all kinds of different caveats that they have of ‘we’re going to give you this little break but then you have to qualify by doing this,'” he says. “The simplicity’s not there.”

Knapp also says the bill is not going to improve the economy.

“When most of the tax cut goes to big corporations and multi-national corporations and the wealthiest of Americans, that money doesn’t find its way to Main Street,” he says. “When lower and middle-class Americans get more money in their pocket, they will shop with it . . . they will spend it for goods and services they are looking for from small businesses.”

Knapp also says Washington is not forthcoming with what’s in the bill.

“It’s not transparent up there,” he says. “Nobody really knows what’s in the bill. We tried to find out but it’s very difficult. It’s been done behind closed doors. We need to stop that.”

When asked how South Carolina’s congressional delegation has responded to his concerns, Knapp replied “response has basically been nothing. Up until now, most of our delegation has no idea what’s in the bill. They can’t talk about the details. There’s been no clear statement from any of our congressional members in regard to small business.”

South Carolina’s junior U.S. Sen. Tim Scott was appointed to a conference committee to negotiate a version of the bill that appeases both the Senate and House. “It’s very much a closed process,” Knapp said. “Small businesses don’t have the lobbying power that large corporations have.”

“Decisions are being made based upon who these members of Congress talk to and the ones they want to talk to are the ones that have a lot of political clout and money,” he says. “Any money, any profit that we get –might get– out of our business flows to our personal tax return. . . We’re simply not being treated fairly.”

Knapp says he’d rather see more tax cuts go toward small businesses and the average American.

“This is an extremely important issue,” he says. “It’s going to affect every American. But unfortunately, every American is not getting treated fairly.”