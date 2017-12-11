Santee Cooper board meets Monday as governor moves to fire its chairman

The board of state-owned power utility Santee Cooper will meet Monday morning, even as the governor moves to fire its chairman.

Gov. Henry McMaster indicated in a letter Friday he wants to fire chairman Leighton Lord over his response to the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project. McMaster said he was angry the utility did not turn over all the documents he requested — specifically an audit into the project last year by the engineering firm Bechtel which found serious issues. Santee Cooper released the audit only after pressure from the Governor’s Office.

“It is clear that under your leadership and direction, Santee Cooper has failed to cooperate as required providing the information necessary to resolve this crisis,” McMaster’s letter stated. The governor indicated he would fire Lord on December 18 if the chairman did not resign first.

But Lord told The State newspaper he never personally had the documents the governor wanted. The agency said it waited to release the Bechtel report until after it reviewed which documents could legally be made public.

Lord was appointed by Nikki Haley. His term expires in May. There are also political implications for the governor’s move: Lord is supporting McMaster’s primary opponent in next year’s election Catherine Templeton.