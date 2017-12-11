SC wildlife experts say state bear population growing

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and wildlife researchers at Clemson University say the state’s bear population is growing.

“The population is doing well,” said Clemson Assistant Professor of Human Dimensions of Wildlife Dr. Shari Rodriguez. “The black bear is actually listed in South Carolina as a moderate priority species of concern. But that’s only because there are certain areas in the state where the population has declined in the past. But throughout the majority of the state, the population is actually growing.”

Wildlife experts use harvest numbers reported from the recent bear hunting season to gauge the population along with reports of bears killed by vehicles.

In the hunting season in October in Game Zone one, which includes parts of Anderson, Oconee and Pickens counties, hunters reported taking 108 bears. That number is second to the record 127 harvested in 2013.

“If we didn’t have hunting, if it wasn’t a game species that was allowed to be hunted, SCDNR would have their hands much fuller with trying to manage the population,” Dr. Rodriguez said.

Dr. Rodriguez said the bear population continues to grow despite deaths from hunting, road kills or the animal’s natural life span. Despite human encroachment into their habitat, the population is thriving.

“People are expanding into places where bears have been for decades, the bear population is growing and the bears have less habitat,” she said. “This year, the reason you get these abnormal years is mass production. When there are no acorns to eat — and we’ve had very little soft mass, which would be the blackberries during the summer — bears have to move around to find food. And when they’re moving a lot more than they normally do, they’re going to get hit more.”

She warned people who live in bear-prone areas to manage their lives so they don’t attract bears to their homes: don’t feed them and if you have to feed your pets outdoors, remove the food once they’re done eating.

“Then they get habituated to humans and they lose, to some degree, the natural fear that they would have of humans,” she said. “Natural fear of humans is a really good thing for a wildlife species. It helps them survive.”

And if you live in an area where bears are known to exist, be careful when driving. Slow down. Black bears are difficult to see on a road at night.

So far this year, 30 bears have been killed on Upstate roads. In 2016, 20 bears were killed.

“If I hit it and I’m in an area where I can back up, I would probably watch it for a bit. If it’s moving at all do not get out. I would call SCDNR or the police if it doesn’t get up and run off,” she said.