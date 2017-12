Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— More than 6,000 longtime state employees will soon lose a major financial incentive to stay in the job

— The chairman of state-owned power utility Santee Cooper says he won’t resign unless the governor takes back accusations against him

— A 20-year-old woman who authorities say choked and assaulted her 5-month-old daughter has been charged with attempted murder

— Continental Tire has established a new endowed chair at the University of South Carolina