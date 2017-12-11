Thousands of experienced South Carolina teachers could leave next year

Thousands of state employees, many of them public school teachers, will lose a major financial incentive to stay in the job next summer.

According to The Post and Courier, school districts across South Carolina are bracing for the possibility that experienced educators could leave in droves once the Teacher and Employee Retention Incentive (TERI) expires in June 2018.

The incentive allows public employees, including teachers, to retire and then immediately return to work. They are then paid the same salary, but can also deposit their state retirement pay into a special account for up to five additional years. The idea was to prevent experienced employees on the job.

Legislators voted in 2012 to end the program six years later. Lawmakers said the program had been successful in retaining talent, but created a strain on South Carolina’s ailing pension system because working retirees were essentially being paid twice.

The program is coming to an end during one of the worst teacher shortages in the state. The Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, and Advancement said teachers are leaving the job at an alarming rate. Nearly 6,500 teachers did not return to their teaching positions for the 2016-17 school year, but only about 1,800 students graduated from teacher education programs at South Carolina colleges the spring before. The group also said roughly one in five new teachers do not return to the profession for a second year.