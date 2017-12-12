Confederate flag group looking at legal action after being forced out of Summerville parade

Members of a group which waved the Confederate flag in this past Sunday’s Summerville Christmas parade are considering legal action after they were banned from the parade.

The Post and Courier reports Carolina Flaggers, a loose-knit organization made up of members of the South Carolina Secessionist Party and the Sons of Confederate Veterans, met with lawyers this week. Members have often posted Confederate battle flags and naval jacks in prominent spots as a form of protest against what they consider efforts to minimize the symbol.

The Flaggers said the parade’s executive director told them shortly before beginning that they would have to remove some of the flags on their display. The Flaggers agreed to remove some flags and left one Confederate flag and ten others.

However, the group was halted during the parade route and banned from further participating.

The parade’s organizer Michael Lisle said the issue had not been fully addressed before the group entered the route. After that, the decision was made to remove them.

The Flaggers was not the only organization displaying Confederate symbols during the parade. The H.L. Hunley Camp No. 143 chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans also participated, as well. The chapter’s logo features the Confederate flag.