Continental Tire announced Monday it will establish an endowed chair for operations and supply chain management at the University of South Carolina.

University President Harris Pastides said the new position will benefit the entire state. “What we’re talking about requires a sustainable relationship between acidemia and industry,” Pastides said Monday morning at the announcement of the new position.

Continental is a German company with its North American operations based in Fort Mill. The company has more than 1,300 employees across the state at Fort Mill, its tire plant in Sumter and a fuel systems factory in Fountain Inn. It is the largest tire producer in the country.

General Counse, George Jurch said the endowed chair will extend the relationship the company has with the university. “This continues our partnership and strengthen our relationship with the state of South Carolina. We’ve invested a number of resources in the state over the last ten years and the university is a big part of that.”

An endowed chair is a position permanently financed with investment revenue from an endowment fund specifically set up for that purpose. USC said the program’s initial grant would be $2 million and would likely begin in 2020.