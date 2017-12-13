DHEC: reduce, reuse and recycle during holidays

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is offering some tips on recycling during the holidays.

Program coordinator Amanda St. John said there are a lot of items which can be recycled during the holidays. “First things first, don’t forget to recycle that cardboard from presents and packages,” she said.

Since most wrapping paper is not recyclable, she recommends looking at using something else. “When wrapping your gifts you may want choose to use newspaper or craft paper. Those items are really easily recyclable.” Try using the color comics from the Sunday paper for a colorful option.

She also recommended cutting down on being wasteful with food by taking a look around to see what you already have on hand before going shopping. Make a list of things you need before heading to the store. Compost or donate your unwanted food and recycle your cooking oil.

DHEC said It is important to keep in mind the importance of conserving your waste before, during and after the holidays.

The holidays are time when there is more waste than usual.

Find other helpful tips at