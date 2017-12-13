Inmate serving life sentence for murder conviction found dead

An inmate serving a life sentence for the killing of his then-girlfriend was found dead in his prison cell, according to South Carolina’s prisons agency.

A Department of Corrections spokesman confirmed 35-year-old Robert Kronsberg of Charleston died at the Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia last week. No cause of death was given, but Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said foul play is not considered a factor.

Kronsberg was convicted three years ago in the stabbing death of 25-year-old Tasha Lucia. Charleston Police said they found Kronsberg passed out in his car at Lucia’s home the same time her body was discovered with 15 stab wounds. Prosecutors said Kronsberg admitted to killing Lucia, telling investigators he tried to kill himself by slashing his wrist and overdosing on aspirin and alcohol.

He was convicted by a jury on murder and weapons charges, then sentenced to life without parole.

Prison records show Kronsberg did not have any discipline citations during his time in custody.