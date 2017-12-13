No charges yet — and very few details — in last month’s park ranger-involved shooting

The State Law Enforcement Division said it will not release any more details of a shooting last month involving a South Carolina park ranger, or even name the man who was shot and injured.

A spokesman this week denied an open records request by South Carolina Radio Network to identify the individual shot by a ranger at Hickory Knob State Resort Park or to give any details about the Nov. 30 incident beyond saying it came after a struggle between the two. Spokesman Thom Berry said in a formal response that the case remains under investigation and his office cannot release any further information.

“SLED has an active and ongoing investigation into this matter at this time,” Berry wrote. “As such, the records you seek are records and other information compiled for law enforcement purposes, and the production of such at this time would interfere with SLED’s prospective law enforcement proceeding in this matter.”

The agency is often tight-lipped about its investigations into law enforcement shootings, but their response was unusual because the information South Carolina Radio Network sought is already publicly available. The state Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism (PRT) released its own internal report at the radio network’s request last week. It identified 47-year-old Robert Stills as the man who was shot.

The PRT incident report said Stills had been acting “disorderly” at the park office’s front desk in the early morning hours Nov. 30. The ranger responded after the clerk on duty called for backup and found Stills wearing only jean shorts while in the night clerk’s vehicle. The report said the ranger told Stills to exit the vehicle and get on the ground, but “Mr. Stills refused, charged at (the park ranger) at (the ranger) shot Mr. Stills.”

Stills was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Berry said at the time.

But no charges have been filed, despite the ranger’s accusations against Stills. The 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, which handles criminal cases in McCormick County, said the state Attorney General’s Office was handling the matter. A spokesman at the AG’s office said the investigation is not yet complete.

Hickory Knob is a popular golf resort located on the shores of Strom Thurmond Reservoir roughly 8 miles west of McCormick and 40 miles northwest of Augusta, Georgia.