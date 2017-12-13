Quinn resigns from House, pleads guilty to misconduct

A prominent Lexington County legislator who once led the South Carolina House Republicans has resigned his seat and pleaded guilty to misconduct in office.

State Rep. Rick Quinn had been suspended form the House since his indictment in May. The State Grand Jury added another criminal conspiracy count in October, but that charge appears to have been dropped as part of the deal.

“My service in the State Legislature has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Quinn wrote in his resignation letter submitted to the House Speaker’s Office. “It has also been an honor to work with all my colleagues and the dedicated staff in the House.”

Meanwhile, prosecutors agreed to drop charges against Quinn’s father Republican political consultant Richard Quinn. However, his consulting firm must pay $300,000 to cover investigation costs as part of the deal. The elder Quinn also must cooperate with investigators. He had been indicted on conspiracy and lobbying charges in October. In all, four legislators have been charged for their connections with his firm Richard Quinn & Associates.

First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe, who has been leading a Statehouse corruption probe ever since Attorney General Alan Wilson (a Quinn & Associates client) recused himself, accused the younger Quinn of not reporting $4.5 million in payments made to firms he owned. Those payments came from individuals and groups with business before the state legislature during Quinn’s time there from 1999 until 2017. Pascoe said Quinn never disclosed his financial ties to those groups and voted on legislation which could benefit them.

The younger Quinn had previously insisted the charges were politically motivated. All indicted after a three-year investigation have been Republicans, while Pascoe was elected as a Democrat.