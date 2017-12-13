Quinn resigns from House, pleads guilty to misconduct

A prominent Lexington County legislator who once led the South Carolina House Republicans has resigned his seat and pleaded guilty to statutory misconduct in office.

State Rep. Rick Quinn had been suspended from the House since his indictment in May. The State Grand Jury added another criminal conspiracy count in October, but that charge has been dropped as part of the deal. He faces up to a year in prison and/or a maximum $1,000 fine. Circuit Judge Carmen Mullens will determine the sentence at a later date.

“My service in the State Legislature has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Quinn wrote in his resignation letter submitted to the House Speaker’s Office. “It has also been an honor to work with all my colleagues and the dedicated staff in the House.”

Meanwhile, prosecutors agreed to drop charges against Quinn’s father Republican political consultant Richard Quinn. However, his consulting firm First Impressions, Inc., accepted a guilty plea for failing to register as a lobbyist. It must pay $3,000 to cover investigation costs under the agreement. The elder Quinn also must cooperate with investigators. He admitted no wrongdoing as part of the deal. Richard Quinn had been indicted on conspiracy and lobbying charges in October. In all, four legislators have been charged for their connections with his firm Richard Quinn & Associates.

First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe, who has been leading a Statehouse corruption probe ever since Attorney General Alan Wilson (a Quinn & Associates client) recused himself, accused the younger Quinn of not reporting nearly $5 million in payments made to firms he owned. Those payments came from individuals and groups with business before the state legislature during Quinn’s time there from 2010 until this year. Pascoe said Quinn never disclosed his financial ties to those groups, but did vote on legislation which could benefit them. The House Republican Caucus also paid Richard Quinn’s firm almost $272,000 during the five years his son served as majority leader from 1999-2004.

“For over a decade he said he didn’t work with and for his father,” Pascoe told the court. “And just one e-mail proves that was a lie to the public. And he had to lie about it because of multiple violations he was committing up at that legislature every single day.”

The lawmaker has said he was not paid by the consulting firm owned by his father, although Pascoe pointed to emails and bank records between the pair which implied Quinn had been receiving payments for his work in the House. Among the clients were the University of South Carolina, SCANA and AT&T.

“There’s nobody in Columbia like Rick Quinn,” he said, pointing to Quinn’s clout in the House. “There is no lobbyist in the state that can summon the legislators to their office and have their clients meet with those legislators other than Rick Quinn and Associates.”

The solicitor said Quinn sponsored amendments which impacted USC while the family business simultaneously received $500,000 from the school over the years. On another occasion, Pascoe said Quinn pushed for the House to elect Commission on Higher Education members who would support Charleston School of Law’s sale to a company which employed his father’s firm. The deal eventually fell through after the commission blocked the sale.

The younger Quinn had previously insisted the charges were politically motivated. All indicted after a three-year investigation have been Republicans, while Pascoe was elected as a Democrat. He did not speak to reporters after Wednesday’s hearing.

Quinn’s defense attorney argued that had the case gone to trial, his team was prepared to present evidence that would have debunked Pascoe’s case.

“They have taken emails and they have taken documents spread out over a period of years and they have used what they believe to be is their context for their theory of their case,” Johnny Gasser said. “I mean, these are emails and these are statements and these are documents that are spread over years and he is speculating.”

Quinn’s attorneys requested Quinn not be sentenced to jail time and serve no more than three months probation.

Tears fell on Quinn’s face as Gasser told the judge because of this case, his children have been bullied at school.

After the hearing, Gasser and Quinn decided not to comment to the media until the sentencing is completed. The judge did not set a date for sentencing.