Subcommittee approves bill addressing settlement millions for Santee Cooper

A Senate subcommittee on Wednesday approved a bill that temporarily addresses millions of dollars state-owned power utility Santee Cooper is receiving in a settlement involving the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project.

Santee Cooper will get $813.2 million from its settlement with Toshiba, the parent company of Westinghouse. The settlement was reached after Westinghouse had to abandon work on two new reactors at the V.C. Summer nuclear generating station after declaring bankruptcy earlier this year.

The bill would put the money into an escrow account until the legislature addresses issues related to the failed utility project in next year’s session.

“It was taken up by what I call the nuclear committee, the V.C. Summer Nuclear Committee, and endorsed unanimously,” bill co-sponsor State Sen. Nikki Setzler, D-West Columbia, said in Wednesday’s hearing. “The chairman of the Senate Finance asked that it be placed on the agenda this morning because of the importance of it and so we can move forward.”

The Finance Committee’s natural resources and economic development subcommittee advanced the bill to full committee.

Representatives from Santee Cooper attended the meeting Wednesday but did not speak. The utility agreed at its board meeting Monday to defer any action on the money until at least July or until the Joint Bond Review Committee determines how the funds will be administered.

“It’s my understanding that the Santee Cooper board met on Monday and in essence, in spirit, followed what the request of this resolution was as far as their budgeting process for 2018,” Setzler said. “They have cooperated with the spirit, if not the letter, of the intended legislation. That doesn’t mean they necessarily endorse or support it, but they understand the concern with the people of South Carolina and the leadership of the General Assembly.