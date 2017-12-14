Hand tools manufacturer hopes to bring 500 jobs with new Ft. Mill plant

A household name brand of tools will be made at a new plant in York County, South Carolina commerce officials revealed Thursday.

Connecticut-based Stanley Black & Decker revealed it will build a new $31 million DeWalt hand tools plant at an industrial park in Fort Mill, just across the North Carolina border from Charlotte. The company hopes to bring 500 jobs to the area.

“We are proud to continuously make more product in the U.S.A and even prouder to be the world’s largest and America’s largest tool company,” the company’s global tools and storage president Jeff Ansell said in a statement.

Black & Decker already assembles DeWalt tools at an existing plant just across the border in North Carolina. Thursday’s announcement did not explain if the move into South Carolina was an expansion or a relocation. The company also operates a distribution center in the vicinity on South Carolina’s side of the border.

Stanley Black & Decker was formed by the merger of Stanley Works and Maryland-based Black & Decker in 2010.