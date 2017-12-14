New display plan for Confederate battle flag from South Carolina State House

A less-ambitious plan to display a Confederate battle flag removed from the Statehouse grounds in 2015 is being reviewed by the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum.

The State newspaper reports the plan would combine two spaces at the Columbia museum into a display area for the flag, which is currently in storage at the facility.

The $300,000 -$400,000 plan is much less than the $3.6 million expansion proposal originally approved by the Relic Room’s Commission.

That plan included a major museum addition which would display many of the Confederate flags the Relic Room now keeps in storage.

A presentation on the new proposal will be made to the commission on Feb. 15. If the commission moves forward with the plan, its funding would have to be approved by the legislature.