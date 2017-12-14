University of South Carolina launches teacher retention program for new educators

The University of South Carolina is launching a teacher retention program for new educators.

Carolina Teacher Induction Program (TIP) coordinator Nicole Skeen told South Carolina Radio Network the program is a bridge between the college teacher preparation programs and South Carolina’s school system. “It aims to help teachers make the transition from college student to classroom teacher,” Skeen said.

Fifteen recent education graduates are taking part in the program’s first year and will learn how to implement best practices ranging from behavior management to instructional strategies.

Hiring and keeping teachers is a huge challenge in South Carolina, particularly in struggling school districts. The Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, & Advancement found nearly 6,500 teachers did not return to their teaching positions for the 2016-17 school year, but only about 1,800 students graduated from teacher education programs at South Carolina colleges during the spring. The group also said roughly one in five new teachers do not return to the profession for a second year.

Skeen said the program aids teachers when they are in the classrooms across the state. “It aims to increase teacher retention by providing an additional three years of support to teachers.”

The third year is often considered critical for those entering the education sector. Teachers who make it into a fourth year are much more likely to stick with the job for their careers.