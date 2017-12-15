Impact of failed VC Summer project being felt in other sectors

Nearly five months after the cancellation of a nuclear expansion project in Fairfield County, the impact is still reverberating across the state.

State Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken, said the impact has had a bearing even on the Petroleum Pipeline Study Committee he chairs. “Five of the ten members of this committee have been involved, very involved, in the Senate and House hearings,” Young said Thursday at one committee meeting.

Both the House and Senate have been holding hearings in the aftermath of South Carolina Electric & Gas’s and state-owned power utility Santee Cooper’s decision to abandon the project.

Young also said a peripheral impact it is whether the state Public Service Commission, which oversees utilities in South Carolina, should be involved with what his committee is trying to do — reform which agencies must approve new oil or natural gas pipeline routes.

“Should they be involved this process, or should there be a different agency?” he said. “That’s something the policy makers will have to decide.”

The study committee is examining state pipeline laws and what changes should be made in how energy companies can force landowners to sell their property for new construction.