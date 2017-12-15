Lt. Governor’s office redirects surplus money to senior services

South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Kevin Bryant had some extra money in his office budget, so it asked a legislative finance committee to redirect the money toward senior services.

Bryant said his office staff was so efficient, the office had nearly $100,000 it didn’t use. So he asked that the money is given to senior centers statewide to be used for Meals on Wheels and transportation programs.

“We decided it would be best served for the taxpayers and the seniors to use that money to serve seniors, which the ultimate goal here is to help seniors stay home as long as possible,” he said. “It’s good for the taxpayer. When you consider $100,000, you can serve hundreds, if not thousands, of seniors, helping them stay home with a little bit of assistance here and a little bit of assistance there, you compare that to assisted living or skilled nursing care.”

Bryant said his office is able to get the work done at its current staff levels and additional staff wasn’t necessary.

“We went before the finance subcommittee for the request and it was welcomed with open arms,” he said. “Great news when you can cut down on bureaucracy and serve seniors. It was very good news to them.”

“It’s just a reminder that who we work for,” Bryant said. “We work for the taxpayer. We work for you. And reducing bureaucracy and helping seniors stay home is a win for everybody.

Bryant is running for the Republican nomination for South Carolina Governor. His role as Lt. Gov. includes managing the South Carolina Office on Aging.