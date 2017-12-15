ORS director announces early retirement amid criticism over nuclear project

The top energy regulator in South Carolina says he will not return for another year on the job.

Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) director C. Dukes Scott said Friday he originally planned to retire next summer, but will step down in January as lawmakers prepare to make major changes in how the state handles energy issues.

Pressure was put on Scott and others in August after two utilities abandoned work on two nuclear reactors in Fairfield County. Several lawmakers — most notably House Speaker Jay Lucas — called for Scott’s resignation after his agency seemed to be caught off guard when work ended at V.C. Summer Nuclear Generating Station. However, Scott said he did not step aside because of that pressure.

“I felt like, why stay six months to get all this started and then leave it to somebody else,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “That and it’s been a tough time for me. It’s been a tough time for my family.”

Critics accused ORS of missing warning signs in the three years before South Carolina Electric and Gas and Santee Cooper terminated the project. The agency signed off each of SCE&G’s nine rate hikes tied to funding construction, although it usually negotiated down the request to a smaller amount. Scott also helped negotiated a “fixed cost” agreement between the utilities and the project’s lead contractor Westinghouse which required the contractor take on any additional overrun costs above $14 billion. Those costs ended up being a key factor in Westinghouse’s bankruptcy.

Scott said he supports proposals in both the House and Senate which would revamp ORS to make it more of a consumer watchdog agency rather than require it juggle both customers and utility interest in making recommendations to the state Public Service Commission, which makes the final decision.

“What should happen is ORS works for the consumer interest, period,” Scott said. “The utilities are capable of representing their own interests (to the Public Service Commission).”

Scott said he plans to retire on January 15. While the governor appoints the ORS director, the position may remain vacant until lawmakers decide how to structure it next year.

He is the second agency director to step down since construction ended at V.C. Summer on July 31. Santee Cooper President Lonnie Carter announced his retirement in August.