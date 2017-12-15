Poll shows McMaster just below 50 percent approval, door open for challenger next year

A newly-released poll shows Gov. Henry McMaster is hovering just below the 50 percent-approval mark after ten months in office.

Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy released the results Friday of its survey with 625 registered South Carolina voters called on both landline and cell phones. The survey found 48 percent approved of McMaster’s job performance, while 26 percent disapproved and another 26 percent were not sure. The survey was conducted last week, according to the poll’s managing director Brad Coker.

“What you have to look at is where McMaster is in terms of the 50-percent threshold,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “Once you fall below that as an incumbent, you’re generally considered vulnerable.”

Coker said 69 percent of those who identified as Republicans approved of McMaster’s job performance, while only 11 percent disapproved and 20 percent were unsure. 45 percent of those who identified as “independents” approved while 24 percent disapproved and only 24 percent of Democrats approved of the governor while 47 percent disapproved.

The pollsters also asked 400 regular Republican primary voters about who they choose if the election were held now. McMaster received 51 percent support, while former Department of Health and Environmental Control director Catherine Templeton had 21 percent. Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant was a distant third with 8 percent, while former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill was less than the poll’s 5 percent margin of error. 19 percent were considered “undecided,” although that was not an option on the survey.

However, Coker cautioned it is still seven months before voters make their decision and his survey found a majority of Republicans still did not recognize Templeton’s or Bryant’s names.

“93 percent of Republican voters know who McMaster is and only 47 percent have even heard of the name ‘Catherine Templeton,'” he said. “So there’s plenty of growth potential in Templeton’s numbers… With money and a well-run campaign, there is great potential there for her to turn this into a pretty competitive race.”

The poll did not ask voters about the two Democratic candidates State Rep. James Smith, D-Columbia, or Charleston activist Phil Noble.