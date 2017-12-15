SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Newly-released poll shows Gov. Henry McMaster would win reelection if election were held today, but there are warning signs for him

— Pickens County Sheriff’s Office asks SLED to investigate teen’s claims of assault by former inmate working at park

— Disgruntled dishwasher accused of killing Charleston chef has died from injuries he received from police

— Lt. Gov. says his staff found extra $100,000 from improved efficiency, asks for it to fund seniors’ programs