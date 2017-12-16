Call center in Myrtle Beach closes just weeks after opening

A call center in Myrtle Beach closed its doors just three weeks after opening.

The Sun News reports that around 50 employees are out of work after Greenwood Hall closed.

The company was supposed to bring 300 jobs and relocate its headquarters to Myrtle Beach.

A company official was at the location Friday and said that a deal to restructure the company fell through on Thursday when several clients pulled out.

The company was enticed to open the Myrtle Beach location by the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation in an offering of $75,000 over three years if they hired 317 employees and made a capital investment of $1.4 million.

“The company was in much worse shape than I thought it was when I first started,” said Bradfield. “I thought we had a deal to fix it, which we did not. I was a little upset because my fellow officers and the rest of the board resigned, so I’m holding the bag,” Greenwood Hall CEO Bill Bradfield told the newspaper.

Bradfield said he was not certain if employees were going to get paid, and that he personally was eight paychecks behind.

The Los Angeles baseed company provided contact management solutions for education institutions, including enrollment management solutions, new student recruitment, re-engagement of students who have dropped out of an institution and student support solutions, according to a press release issued in October when the company was planning its relocation to Myrtle Beach.